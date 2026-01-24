Drama near Srimandir over Dasavatar idols installation

PURI: A religious drama unfolded near the Shree Jagannath Temple on Friday when members of Jagannath Sena arrived in a procession carrying the Dasavatar idols along the Grand Road and placed them in front of the Simhadwar, demanding their installation.

Led by Priyadarshan Pattnaik, convenor of the outfit, the members arrived in a traditional sankirtan procession by playing cymbals and drums and demanded that the administration install the Dasavatar idols on the arch of Simhadwar (Lion’s Gate) within a month failing which the Sena activists would do it by themselves, engaging the stone sculptors of Pathuria Sahi of the town.

According to reports, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) had apparently placed order with Mahendra Samal, a stone artist from Harekrushnapur village, to provide the idols at an estimated cost of `35,000. Surprisingly, the ASI neither paid the sculptor nor took the idols.

The ASI, during repairs to the Simhadwar in 2011-12, had found that the Dasavatar idols on the arch were worn out and needed replacement. Pattnaik told the media that he collected donations from devotees, paid the sculptor and brought the idols to the temple for installation.

Sources said there was a row between local intellectuals and the pundits over placement of the Ninth Avatar. Religious scholars opined that the idol of Jagannath should not be placed there on the ground that all avataras emanate from Him and dissolve in Him. He is Avatari, they stated. The idol of Buddha should be installed, they opined.

On the other hand, traditional pundits pleaded that the Jagannath idol was there before the Dasavatar panel was dismantled and it should be replaced with that of Jagannath.