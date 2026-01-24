Koraput Collector's directive to prohibit sale of non-veg items on Republic Day sparks row

BHUBANESWAR: The Koraput district collector has issued a directive prohibiting the sale of non-vegetarian items across the district on the Republic Day.

The order purportedly issued by collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan directed all the tehsildars, block development officers and executive officers of the district to issue a notification prohibiting the sale of meat, chicken, egg, fish and other non-vegetarian items on January 26, marking the Republic Day celebration.

The order, however, did not explain the rationale behind the ban on the sale of non-vegetarian items. It was also unclear if the ban applied to non-vegetarian food in eateries and hotels across the district on the Republic Day.