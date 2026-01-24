Leopard killed, farmer injured in late-night farmhouse encounter in Cuttack

The leopard first confronted Shubhranshu’s pet dog, which was sleeping on the farmhouse premises. Hearing the dog’s barking, Shubhranshu opened the door of his room, and then is when the leopard entered and attacked him.

To defend himself, Shubhranshu launched a counterattack using a knife. During the confrontation, the animal sustained stab injuries and died on the spot.

Shubhranshu’s father, Sudarshan Bhol, told mediapersons that he received a call from his son at around 1 am, requesting an ambulance.

“He asked me not to inform his mother. He told me that he tried to fend off the leopard with a small knife, which led to its death,” he said.

Shubhranshu was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital and later referred to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack for advanced treatment. He is currently under observation.

Forest officials reached the spot after the incident, recovered the leopard carcass and initiated an investigation as to what led to the attack.

"We received the information around 1.00 am. A detailed investigation is underway,” said assistant conservator of forests Manoj Patra.