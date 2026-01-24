Man’s death after assault over Makar Mela dispute sparks tension in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: Tension flared up at Haat Bazaar in Jagatsinghpur town on Friday following the death of a 45-year-old man who had reportedly sustained grievous injuries in an attack over a dispute during the ongoing Makar Mela.

Basudev Das of Chatra village was allegedly assaulted with lathis and iron rods near Hata Bazaar on January 19 for collecting fees from stall owners participating in the fair. After his death, irate villagers of Chatra blocked the Jagatsinghpur-Alipingal road at Haat Bazaar on the day, demanding strict action against the culprits involved in the attack.

Sources said two groups were at loggerheads over collection of stall fees from traders participating in the Makar Mela held at Somnath Haat. For the past several years, a group led by Basudev had been collecting fees from the stall owners. However this year, the Makar Mela committee engaged another group for the purpose.

Despite the restriction, Basudev allegedly continued to collect fees from shopkeepers, triggering protests from the rival group. On last Monday, members of the rival group reportedly confronted him at an isolated place near Haat Bazaar. The situation turned ugly when they allegedly assaulted Basudev with lathis and iron rods, leaving him critically injured. The assailants then threw him near the canal embankment and fled the spot.

Later, family members found Basudev lying unconscious and rushed him to Jagatsinghpur district headquarters hospital (DHH). After necessary treatment, he was discharged on Tuesday. However, Basudev complained of severe chest pain on Friday and was again admitted to the DHH where he died during treatment.