Odisha shows growth in social spending but capital expenditure falls 15%

BHUBANESWAR: Amid heightened focus on infrastructure development, Odisha’s fiscal performance in the first nine months of the 2025-26 financial year was a mixed bag with steady growth in programme spending and social sector outlays, but concerns emerging over slow capital expenditure and infrastructure execution.

According to official data accessed by TNIE, the capital expenditure dropped by around 15 per cent during April-December as compared to the corresponding period the previous fiscal.

The state’s total expenditure stood at Rs 1,42,226 crore, accounting for 49 per cent of the budget estimate including supplementary provisions. As per the prevailing norms, both total and programme expenditure should have crossed 60 per cent of the budget by the end of December.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had presented a general budget of Rs 2.9 lakh crore and supplementary provisions of Rs 17,440 crore for 2025-26. During the April-December period of last fiscal, the government had spent Rs 1,29,550 crore, which was around 50 per cent of the annual budget.

Programme expenditure stood at Rs 84,461 crore, accounting for 46 per cent of the annual allocation as compared to 44 per cent (Rs 73,598 crore) during the same period the previous year. However, capital expenditure was about 15 per cent lower than the previous fiscal. Capex till December stood at Rs 22,835 crore, amounting to just 2.9 per cent of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), significantly below the budgeted target of 6.1 per cent of GSDP.