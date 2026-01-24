Orissa HC drops contempt proceedings against Higher Education secretary after unconditional apology

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has dropped the contempt proceedings initiated against the commissioner-cum-secretary of the Higher Education department Arvind Agrawal after he appeared in person and tendered unconditional apology on Thursday.

On January 20, the court had issued an arrest warrant against him directing that he be produced before the court on January 22, for “aggravated contempt” arising from non-compliance with its earlier order.

While initiating the contempt proceedings, Justice Dixit Krishna Shripad had observed that there was not only non-compliance of its directions but also breach of undertaking given to the court, amounting to aggravated contempt.

Justice Shripad said, “The complaint alleges violation of order dated 30.07.2025. After notice, the contemnor, having entered appearance, has filed copy of order dated 20.01.2026, whereby the grievance of the complainant has been addressed in terms of the order dated 30.07.2025. Additional government advocate appearing for him tenders unconditional apology for the delay brooked.”

The contempt proceedings arose from a writ petition filed by Tapan Kumar Pattanaikan employee of the department, who complained of denial of a service increment on the ground that he retired soon thereafter.