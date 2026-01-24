Orissa HC imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on state for ‘failing to act as a model litigant’

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court dismissed a writ appeal filed by the state government challenging a single judge’s order granting reconsideration of a claim for compassionate appointment. It has strongly criticised the state for making what it termed a “militantly false” contention and failing to act as a model litigant.

The division bench comprising Justices Dixit Krishna Shripad and Chittaranjan Dash further imposed a cost of `1 lakh, observing that the state must conduct itself as a model litigant, as repeatedly held by the Supreme Court.

The bench said that the cost would not be payable if the compassionate appointment letter is issued to the respondent on or before January 29. Failing this, the amount must be paid within two weeks, with a penalty of `100 per day for the first four weeks of delay and `200 per day thereafter. The matter has been listed on January 30 for reporting compliance

The bench upheld the single judge’s order dated February 7, 2023, ruling that since the wife was suffering from ailments and the elder son a ‘polio’ patient and unable to move, denial of opportunity to render service by the petitioner, who is the second son of the deceased employee, was unjustified.