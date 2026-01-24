Plan to transform Surendra Sai’s village: Dharmendra Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday dedicated a series of public welfare and infrastructure projects at Khinda to mark the 218th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Veer Surendra Sai.

Addressing a large gathering, Pradhan said Khinda, the birthplace of the iconic revolutionary, should not be seen merely as a place of pilgrimage but as a living symbol of patriotism and sacrifice. “It is a land of courage and inspiration. Every school student of the district must visit this place to understand the true meaning of patriotism,” he said.

Paying rich tributes to Veer Surendra Sai along with his brothers Chhabila Sai, Udanta Sai and other freedom fighters of Sambalpur, the union minister said their contribution to India’s freedom movement was unparalleled. Highlighting Udanta Sai’s long imprisonment, he said, “Spending 47 years in jail for the motherland is not an ordinary sacrifice. Such stories of valour must reach national and international platforms.”

Drawing a historical parallel, Pradhan said the Kudopali massacre was no less significant than the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. “The Sambalpur struggle is a glorious chapter of India’s freedom movement, and preserving its legacy is our collective responsibility,” he said.

The union minister shared his comprehensive plan to transform Khinda’s overall landscape and civic infrastructure which included setting up a state-of-the-art interpretation centre, renovation of old temples, construction of open community centres, development of riverbanks, improvement of road connectivity and drinking water facilities, and a large-scale plantation drive.

On the occasion, Pradhan dedicated multiple development projects including new school and primary health centre buildings at Khinda, and a model anganwadi centre, besides a newly-constructed community centre at Thelkoloi gram panchayat.

He also unveiled a newly-constructed statue of Veer Surendra Sai at Khinda and inaugurated a welcome gate at the village entrance. He participated in a Tiranga padyatra along with students and local residents.

Earlier in the day, Pradhan participated in the RSS Centenary Path Sanchalan programme in Sambalpur.