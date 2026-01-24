Protest brews in Rourkela over ESIC MCH plan

ROURKELA: A mass movement is brewing in Rourkela over the demand for establishment of the proposed Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) medical college and hospital in the steel city.

This comes amid unconfirmed reports that the ESIC, under the Union Ministry for Labour and Employment, is moving ahead with the plan to establish a 500-bed MCH at Bhubaneswar.

All eyes are now fixed on the outcome of the upcoming meeting between Sundargarh MP and Union Minister Jual Oram with Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. In a letter to Mandaviya on January 12, Oram had sought a personal meeting with him to present official data and push for a formal declaration of the ESIC MCH at Rourkela.

Incidentally, even as the ongoing agitation of the ESIC action committee over the demand entered 18th day on Friday, the CITU has announced to intensify the agitation involving different political parties, trade unions and voluntary outfits. Plans are afoot to effect a shutdown in Rourkela in the second week of February.

CITU’s national vice-president and ESIC’s regional board member Bishnu Mohanty said, “We have no problem if an ESIC MCH is set up in Bhubaneswar which is already saturated with health facilities. But it should not be at the cost of the most deserving location Rourkela.”

He claimed that Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur districts in western Odisha have the most number of industries and together have around 2.5 lakh insured persons (IPs) including 1.49 lakh in Sundargarh. Once mining sector workers come under the fold of ESIC, the number of IPs would rise to around six lakh in the region.