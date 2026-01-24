RS polls in Odisha to open arithmetic game for 4th seat as BJP, BJD weigh numbers

BHUBANESWAR: With the Election Commission of India (ECI) rolling out the process for Rajya Sabha elections, all eyes would be on how both the BJP and the BJD work the numbers to their advantage in Odisha.

Four RS seats will be up for grabs as the terms of four MPs from Odisha, Munna Khan, Niranjan Bishi (both BJD), Mamata Mohanta and Sujeet Kumar (both BJP) expire on April 2. Election to these vacant seats along with 33 others from nine states will be held either in third or fourth week of March.

Out of the four seats which will go to polls, the BJP has clear numbers to win two while the BJD should win one seat without any trouble. The BJP has 79 MLAs in the state Assembly and the support of three Independents, making its effective strength 82. The BJD, on the other hand, has 50 MLAs including the two suspended legislators. Congress and CPM have 14 and one MLAs respectively in a House of 147 members.

As per the mathematical calculations for RS polls, the value of votes will be 14,700 (147X100). A candidate will have to secure (14,700/4+1)+1 which works out to 2,941 value of votes or simply 30 votes of MLAs to win. BJP with the strength of 82 members in the Assembly will comfortably win two seats and have 22 surplus votes. Similarly, BJD will have 20 surplus votes after the victory of its candidates after the first preference votes. It is the fourth RS seat which would be keenly watched.

As per the statement of Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, the BJP is likely to field a third candidate. The minister stated on Thursday the BJP will field the third candidate and win the seat.