East Coast Railway's Muni Tigga in 'pilot' seat of Republic Day 'Nari Shakti' tableaux

BHUBANESWAR: When the Republic Day tableaux rolls out on Mahatma Gandhi Marg in Bhubaneswar on Monday, ‘Nari Shakti’ would be firmly in focus with a 41-year-old woman storming the male bastion.

Muni Tigga will be one of the participating members in the tableaux themed ‘Women in Transport Sector’ put together by the Commerce and Transport department of Odisha government for the R-Day celebration. The 41-year-old’s representation, however, stands out as she is from the small pool of women loco pilots in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) zone.

There are 7,498 train drivers, comprising loco pilots and assistant loco pilots, in the ECoR. Of them, 161 are women, translating to just 2.1% share. Thirty-five female drivers serve as loco pilots while 126 are assistant loco pilots. Muni is among the 30 women loco pilots who belong to Odisha.

A freight train driver for last 14 years, Muni’s a story of defying the stereotypes in a career which is dominated by men and considered unsuitable for women given the toll it takes physically and mentally. From working as a labourer to pay for her studies to be among a handful of women loco pilots in the state, she has been a trailblazer.

Hailing from Sundargarh’s Hatibari village in Nuagaon block, she fought poverty early in life. Belonging to a farming family, Muni topped her batch in 2002 while studying in Kumjharia girl’s high school. Struggling with finances and basic needs of seven children, Muni’s father was unable to pay for her higher studies.

Disheartened, young Muni started to assist her father in farming in their small field. With ends not meeting, she began working as a labourer in a private factory about 13 km to 14 km away from her house.