Fakir Mohan university to host UTSAH from Jan 27

BALASORE: Fakir Mohan (FM) University in Balasore district in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities (AIU), New delhi, is set to host the 39th east zone inter-university Youth Festival (UNIFEST 2025-26), titled UTSAH-2026, at its Vyasabihar campus from January 27 to 31.

Official sources on Saturday said the five-day national youth cultural festival will serve as a celebration of youthful enthusiasm, creativity, innovative thinking and dynamic youth power, reflecting the spirit and energy of India’s young generation.

The festival aims to provide a prestigious national platform for students from various universities to showcase their creative, artistic and cultural talents, while fostering collaboration, harmony, cultural exchange and national integration among young minds, they added.

Over 600 students, team leaders and faculty members from 19 universities across four east zone states of Odisha, Bihar, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal will participate in the festival. A total of 28 competitions will be held covering six major categories, music, dance, theatre, literary arts and fine arts, offering a comprehensive celebration of India’s rich and diverse cultural expressions.