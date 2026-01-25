Indoor stadium inaugurated at GCPE Kulundi in Odisha's Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday inaugurated a modern indoor stadium at the Government College of Physical Education (GCPE) at Kulundi in Sambalpur district.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 10.46 crore, the facility is expected to strengthen organised sports training and open up new opportunities for young athletes from the region. The newly built indoor stadium, equipped to host badminton and other indoor sports and physical training activities, is a long-awaited addition to the district’s sports ecosystem.

Alongside the stadium, staff quarters were also inaugurated on the college campus to enhance institutional support and ensure continuity in academic and sports training.

Following the inauguration, a review meeting was held to discuss further development of Kulundi College. Deliberations focused on enhancing the institution’s intake capacity to 500 students, introducing training-of-trainers and coach development programmes, upgrading infrastructure, and developing the campus into a major hub for sports and academic excellence.