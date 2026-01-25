Malkangiri collector reviews residential coaching scheme

MALKANGIRI: Malkangiri collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay on Saturday reviewed the residential coaching programme being undertaken in the district by the Education department.

The collector visited Jagannathpalli High School and Kalimela Government High School, and assessed the academic arrangements, hostel facilities and student welfare measures.

District education officer Chittaranjan Panigrahi, district science supervisor Jagannath Behera, centre in-charge headmaster Iswar Rao and teachers were present during the collector’s visit.

Sources said the residential coaching programme, which started on January 19 and ended on the day, was undertaken in four centres, Jagannathpalli High School in MV-7 of Malkangiri block, Government High School, Kalimela, Government High School, Balimela and Government high School, Khairput, and catered to over 200 selected students from across the district.