Odisha CM Majhi seeks NITI Aayog support for development of BCPPER

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday sought support of NITI Aayog for development of the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack-Puri-Paradip Economic Region (BCPPER) envisaged as a major engine of growth and rapid urbanisation in the state.

The chief minister raised the issue during discussion with vice-chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery when the latter met him at the Lok Seva Bhawan along with member Arvind Virmani.

Majhi said the proposed economic region, with nearly 90 priority projects, has the potential to transform Odisha’s urban and industrial landscape, and requested NITI Aayog’s guidance and support, including funding through the Urban Challenge Fund.

The chief minister highlighted the significant progress made by Odisha in infrastructure and connectivity, particularly in roads, irrigation, power and logistics, which are driving both industrial expansion and rural growth. He emphasised the state’s focused approach towards strengthening MSMEs, developing manufacturing clusters, attracting investments and generating employment through skill development.

Reiterating the government’s commitment for according highest priority to ease-of-doing business and investment facilitation in alignment with the national reforms agenda, Majhi said partnership with NITI Aayog would further accelerate the journey towards inclusive growth, industrial development and improved quality of life for citizens.