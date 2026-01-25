Odisha govt to establish AI as platform for service delivery

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Saturday held a meeting with a top-level delegation of Sarvam, an Indian artificial intelligence (AI) company, as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to build a secure, inclusive and sovereign AI ecosystem aligned with Vision 2036 and Vision 2047.

Official sources said that the discussions focused on establishing AI as a long-term public capability, with emphasis on sovereign infrastructure, population-scale applications across key sectors and durable institutional capacity within the state.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi presided over the meeting, attended by electronics and IT minister Mukesh Mahaling, chief secretary Anu Garg, senior state government officials, co-founder of Sarvam Pratyush Kumar and other team members.

The chief minister told mediapersons after the meeting that Odisha must follow a model where technology is not merely adopted, but the state becomes a harbinger of technology for others to follow.

The state government outlined, during the meeting, its approach to develop shared, sovereign AI infrastructure, including secure compute and state-governed data platforms, to ensure that public data, AI models, and intelligence systems remain within Odisha’s trust boundary. Besides, the government emphasised on the deployment of population-scale, voice-enabled AI applications across sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, e-governance, and public safety.

Official sources said these systems are intended to strengthen last-mile delivery of government schemes by enabling citizens, particularly in rural, tribal and low-literacy areas to access information on entitlements, benefits and grievance redressal through simple conversational interfaces.

The government indicated that it is planning to formalise the partnership through the signing of an MoU during the black swan summit scheduled to be held on February 5 and 6.