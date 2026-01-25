Odisha woman poses as Labour department official, dupes people of Rs 3 crore

BARIPADA: Kaptipada police in Mayurbhanj on Saturday arrested a 46-year-old woman from Hanspal in Bhubaneswar on charges of duping several people of over Rs 3 crore by promising them jobs in the Labour department and arranging loans for women.

The accused, Binodini Nayak of Balani area in Keonjhar district, used to pose as a senior Labour department official and approach the victims. Police seized a mobile phone and multiple SIM cards from her possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Nayak was involved in more than six fraud cases and had collected more than Rs 3 crore from victims over the past three years. She reportedly posed as a senior officer of the Labour department and used more than 30 SIM cards from different telecom companies to contact victims and lure them with false job offers. Police said her convincing manner of speaking made it difficult for people to suspect her.