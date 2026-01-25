Singer Abhijit Majumdar passes away in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Popular Odia music director and singer Abhijit Majumdar passed away on Sunday at the age of 54 while undergoing treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The hospital confirmed his demise after a prolonged battle with multiple serious health complications.

Majumdar was admitted to AIIMS here on September 4, 2025, in a critical condition.

Born in Cuttack, Majumdar began his career in 1991. Over the decades, he became one of the most famous figures in the Odia music industry, composing music of over 700 songs across Odia and Sambalpuri films, albums and independent projects.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and leader of opposition Naveen Patnaik expressed their grief over the demise of Majumdar.