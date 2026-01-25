Tale of two loves: 75-year-old man pedals ill wife to hospital 350 km away and back on rickshaw

CUTTACK: A 75-year-old man from Sambalpur undertook an arduous 350-km journey, carrying his ailing wife in his trolley rickshaw, to Cuttack where she had to undergo medical treatment.

Braving harsh weather, dust and grime through the long journey, the couple not only reached SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack but also returned the same way they had come — in the trolley rickshaw.

Seventy-five-year-old Babu Lohar’s journey is not merely an account of struggle or impoverishment; it is a story of love. Two loves, to be precise — for Jolley, the nickname of his 70-year-old wife Jyoti, and for the trolley rickshaw that sustains his livelihood.

Against the backdrop of widely reported increases in marital disputes and separations, Babu’s journey from Sambalpur’s Gole Bazar area to SCB Medical College and Hospital stands out as a rare testament to love, commitment and responsibility, drawing parallels with the grit and determination of Dasharath Manjhi, the Mountain Man of India.

Jolley had been suffering from paralysis for the past few months. When treatment at the local hospital failed to show results, Babu decided to take his wife to Cuttack for better medical care about two months ago. With very little money to afford the logistics, the 75-year-old chose not to seek help from anyone and instead resolved to take his wife to ‘Cuttack Bada Daktarkhana’ in his trolley rickshaw, and he did just that.