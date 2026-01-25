Union Education Minister Pradhan unveils Odisha's first Boeing Sukanya STEM labs in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday unveiled Odisha’s first Boeing Sukanya STEM labs in Sambalpur district.

The Union minister said the Boeing Sukanya STEM labs were a crucial step in preparing the youth, especially the country’s daughters for future opportunities in aviation and aerospace sector. Three such labs were inaugurated by Pradhan on the occasion.

“India currently has around 2,500 civil sector aircraft and the number is expected to rise to 15,000 in the next decade. This expansion will require a new generation of pilots, engineers, technicians and maintenance professionals,” Pradhan said addressing the inauguration event at CSB Zilla School.

The labs are expected to benefit more than 3,000 students annually. While Pradhan physically inaugurated the STEM lab at CSB Zilla School in Sambalpur, the labs in Rairakhol and Kuchinda were opened via virtual mode on the day.

With the launch of the Odisha facilities, a total of 32 Boeing Sukanya STEM labs are now operational across India, collectively reaching nearly 20,000 students every year.

Pradhan emphasised that early exposure to aerospace education, aeromodelling and STEM learning would help students develop scientific temper, critical thinking and innovation. “The initiative would also help remove financial barriers for talented girls aspiring to pursue careers in aviation, including pilot training,” the Union minister said.