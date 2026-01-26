AI laboratory to be set up soon at Sambalpur varsity: Pradhan

SAMBALPUR: Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday announced establishment of an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) laboratory at Sambalpur University soon.

Addressing a programme in Sambalpur, Pradhan said the proposed lab would strengthen the academic ecosystem of the state and prepare students for future knowledge-driven careers. He also inaugurated and laid foundation stones for multiple development projects worth around Rs 175 crore for the institution and the Sambalpur University Institute of Information Technology (SUIIT), located on its premises. These projects are expected to significantly contribute to the overall infrastructure and academic growth of the institute, he said.

“The projects are being supported under the PM-USHA scheme along with grants from the state Higher Education department,” the Union minister said. He termed it a major achievement that Sambalpur University has been provided Rs 13 crore research funding for the first time under the National Research Foundation (NRF) framework, in collaboration with NIT-Rourkela, and stated that 14 new patents have been initiated besides several new academic programmes introduced at the university.

“AI and quantum computing have become the foundation of modern knowledge. The upcoming AI-ML lab would enhance the university’s academic stature and research capabilities,” Pradhan said.