Are Maoists resurfacing in Niyamgiri?

BERHAMPUR: The tranquil atmosphere in the Niyamgiri hills appears to be changing amid reports of Maoists resurfacing in the region and issuing restrictions on the Dongria Kondh community.

According to sources, several Dongria Kondh youths who routinely travel to work at a company in neighbouring Kalahandi district have been warned against leaving their villages. They are reportedly being pressured to stay back in the hills and take up cultivation instead.

Reports indicate that Maoists have instructed youths from villages such as Kesharpadi, Serkapadi, Batudi, Khambesi and Jharpa not to venture outside their villages. The Dongria youths have remained tight-lipped, reportedly out of fear.

The police, meanwhile, have neither confirmed nor denied Maoist presence in the area. The Niyamgiri hill range, spread over around 250-300 sq km across Rayagada and Kalahandi districts, is the home of the Dongria Kondh, a particularly vulnerable tribal group (PVTG).

Although no incident has been reported so far, Maoists are said to have marked their presence by putting up banners in the Muniguda block a few days ago. However, the police denied that the posters were put up by the Maoists.

Meanwhile, Rayagada SP Swathi Kumar has appealed to Maoists to shun violence and surrender before the police. Around 15 years ago, Naxals had occupied large parts of the Niyamgiri region, opposing development activities and exerting control over the tribal community. Intensified anti-Naxal operations later led to the establishment of central security force camps at several locations, forcing them to retreat. Although sporadic movements were reported in subsequent years, Maoists failed to regroup.