Elephant carcass cut into 32 pieces on forest ranger’s order, says RCCF

BERHAMPUR: Shocking details have emerged in the Belghar elephant death with regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) of Berhampur circle Biswanath N confirming on Sunday that the jumbo’s carcass was cut into 32 pieces to cover up the case of electrocution.

Addressing mediapersons at Baliguda, Biswanath and Baliguda DFO Ghanashyam Mahanta said suspended deputy ranger Binay Bisi had ordered the dismemberment of the elephant to hide its death due to electrocution.

Revealing further details, the RCCF said Bisi reportedly ordered that the elephant’s body be cut into multiple parts and buried at different locations in order to cover it up and waylay any investigation. Bisi is currently on the run.

“After detailed verification, it came to light that the eight squad members who dismembered the elephant carcass and disposed of its body parts, had been misguided. Bisi had told them that the DFO had been informed of the matter. Going by his order, the squad members who came under his direct administrative control, disposed the body parts in several locations,” said the RCCF adding, they have been issued notices under section 35/3 of BNS.