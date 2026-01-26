Five-day Dhenkanal Mahotsav concludes

DHENKANAL: The five-day-long Dhenkanal Mahotsav, which drew cultural troupes from across the country, concluded on Saturday evening with a massive turnout of people.

High enthusiasm and overwhelming joy prevailed among the district residents as the Mahotsav was organised after a gap of 10 years. Cultural troupes from Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab, and Rajasthan, along with troupes from various districts of the state, performed at the festival.

Minister of Food Supplies, Consumer Welfare, Science & Technology and Dhenkanal MLA Krushna Chandra Patra was present on all days of the festival, while other ministers, Suresh Pujari, Pradip Bal Samanta, Rabi Narayan Naik, Krushna Chandra Mahapatra, and Sampad Swain, graced the occasion on different days.

Though the Chief Minister was scheduled to attend the closing ceremony, he could not make it. Dhenkanal collector Ashish Iswar Patil presided over the events during all five days of the festival. Speaking on the occasion, Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany expressed hope that the Mahotsav would continue without interruption in the coming years.