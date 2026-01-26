Ghantapara flyover bridge inaugurated in Talcher

ANGUL: The Ghantapara flyover bridge in Talcher was inaugurated virtually by Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday.

The 766-metre-long overbridge has been constructed at a cost of Rs 42.7 crore over the Ghantapara level crossing, where nearly 60 trains pass daily for coal transportation. The project was funded by MCL under its CSR initiative.

Addressing the gathering from Sambalpur, Pradhan said that the bridge would accelerate economic development in Angul district. He said that development of Angul would contribute to the progress of Odisha and the country as a whole.

He expressed happiness over the “double-engine government”, stating that it was bringing development to the state across sectors. He added that the flyover would significantly ease communication problems in the region.

Dhenkanal MP Rudra Narayan Pany, MLAs Braj Kishor Pradhan, Pratap Chandra Pradhan, Agasti Behera and Asoke Mohanty, besides MCL chairman cum managing director Uday Ananta Kaole and director HR Keshab Rao, were among those present at the venue.