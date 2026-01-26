Government working for all-round development of Kotia: Dy CM KV Singh Deo

JEYPORE: Kotia is an integral part of Odisha and will continue to remain so in the future, deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo said on Sunday.

Laying the foundation stone for a electricity sub station for uninterrupted power supply in Kotia under Koraput’s Pottangi block, the deputy chief minister said that the state government has been investing crores of rupees for all-round development of bordering villages of Kotia and socio-economic condition of the region has significantly grown due to such continuous efforts.

“No matter whoever attempts to disrupt the peace of Kotia village, it is an integral part of Odisha. It is with Odisha now and will remain so in the future. The state government is seriously considering all aspects related to the bordering villages and will continue its efforts to serve the people,” Singh Deo said.

The locals of Kotia are engaged in the production of strawberries, ginger, turmeric and other high-value agri produce which have good market demand both within and outside the state. The government is keen on boosting development in the agricultural sector to spread economic growth across villages, he added.

The deputy chief minister distributed agriculture kits among the farmers. He also visited Kaupadar, Upper Barabandh and Deomali to interact with women farmers about strawberry and ginger cultivation. Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan accompanied Singh Deo.

Earlier, Singh Deo inaugurated a grid substation at Lugum village under Lamataput block. He will attend the Republic Day celebrations at Koraput on Monday.