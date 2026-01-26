Odisha ADG Prateek, DCP Prafulla to get President’s medal

BHUBANESWAR: Additional director general (ADG) of police Prateek Mohanty and DCP of 7th OSAP Prafulla Kumar Singh will be awarded the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service (PSM) on the 77th Republic Day.

They will be among the 17 police personnel who will be honoured on the occasion. Eleven police officers and personnel from the state have been selected for the Medal for Meritorious Service (MSM) and four for Medal for Gallantry (GM). Similarly, Odisha Fire and Emergency Service’s leading fire fighter Arjuna Behera will get President’s Medal for Distinguished Service.

The medals were announced on Saturday. While three fire services personnel have been nominated for the Medal for Meritorious Service, home guard and Civil Defence’s home guard platoon commander Ramesh Chandra Mohanty will get President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and two including a civil defence volunteer will be conferred the Medal for Meritorious Service.

In Correctional Service, warder Sadashiva Pradhan will be awarded President’s Medal for Distinguished Service and chief warder Mandardhar Pradhan Medal for Meritorious Service. Bhubaneswar CBI anti-corruption branch’s Baidyanath Samal will receive the Medal for Meritorious Service.

President’s Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for special distinguished record in service and Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty. Medal for Gallantry is awarded on the ground of rare conspicuous act of gallantry and conspicuous act of gallantry respectively in saving life and property or preventing crimes and arresting criminals.