Odisha CM Majhi stresses focus on innovation

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday listened to the 130th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, at the Government Upper Primary School at Lok Bhavan here. The event was attended by the students, teachers, local residents and several BJP leaders.

The chief minister took the opportunity to explain the significance and motivational essence of the prime minister’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ to the students. He said the prime minister’s messages encourage innovation, quality and societal responsibility, using examples of India’s growing success in the startup ecosystem. He advised the students to always focus on innovation.

The PM addressed the nation on various subjects, including the importance of registering as voters on National Voters’ Day and emphasised the role of youth in strengthening democracy.

He also spoke about maintaining quality standards in industries and startups, promoting cleanliness and protecting the environment from pollution.

After the programme, Majhi interacted with students on the prime minister’s inspirational messages and encouraged them to contribute to nation-building through creativity and service.