Odisha universities asked to submit proposals for research fellowship to technical scholars

BHUBANESWAR: The Skill Development and Technical Education (SDTE) department has asked the government technical universities in the state to submit proposals for release of funds towards research fellowship to technical scholars under the newly-launched CM Aspire (Chief Minister’s Augmenting Soft Skill and Promoting Innovation, Research and Excellence) scheme.

Sources in the department said the initiative had been stalled as universities had sought certain clarifications on the scheme guidelines which were issued last year. However, it has been addressed in the first steering committee meeting chaired by SDTE secretary Bhupendra Singh Poonia on December 24.

The fellowship will be awarded to PhD candidates in three government technical universities such as Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, Odisha University of Technology and Research (OUTR), Bhubaneswar and Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT), Rourkela. Around Rs 37.5 crore will be spent for the purpose.

As per the scheme, candidates from Odisha who are below 35 years of age and have completed their required pre-PhD course work will get a monthly fellowship of Rs 30,000 along with a contingency amount of Rs 50,000 for practical subjects and Rs 30,000 for non-practical subjects, if their parental income doesn’t exceed Rs 8 lakh annually.