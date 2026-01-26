Odisha’s financial paradox: Revenue grows, capex falls

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha’s fiscal performance in the first three quarters of the 2025-26 financial year is a paradox as the capital expenditure dropped by around 15 per cent as compared to the estimate, the highest in recent years, despite the state recording a sharp increase in non-tax revenue.

Official sources said Odisha generated Rs 83,229 crore in its own revenue during the April-December period, registering a 6.41 per cent year-on-year growth. The increase in revenue collection was driven predominantly by non-tax sources instead of the core tax mobilisation.

Own tax revenue stood at Rs 40,094 crore, up by only 0.3 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The stagnation has been attributed to weak performance in SGST, VAT and state excise, sectors that are closely linked to consumption trends and compliance behaviour.

In contrast, the non-tax revenue rose sharply to Rs 43,135 crore, posting a growth of 12.79 per cent year-on-year. Finance department sources said the surge was primarily on account of higher interest and dividend receipts, while mining revenue showed signs of recovery last month after a prolonged slowdown.

However, total revenue receipts during the April-December period touched Rs 1,40,062 crore with a growth of 7.82 per cent over the previous year. This growth, the sources said, was supported by a 9.95 per cent rise in central transfers. The improvement in non-tax revenue played a stabilising role, helping the state maintain overall revenue growth despite tax under-performance, they said.