Orissa HC quashes NGT order for recovery of environmental compensation

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed an order of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), eastern zone bench, Kolkata, which had directed recovery of environmental compensation from a construction company engaged in railway track and bridge works for the East Coast Railway.

A single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi held that the NGT’s order dated May 2, 2025 was vitiated by serious procedural irregularities and a clear breach of the principles of natural justice.

While the NGT had directed recovery by the competent authority without endorsing the computation, Justice Panigrahi held that such directions, based on a flawed process, could not be sustained. It also noted that the ‘polluter pays’ principle must have a legal basis and a nexus to actual harm.

The petitioner company had been awarded the railway work in 2022. Subsequently, certain persons describing themselves as social workers and local villagers approached the NGT alleging illegal extraction of minor minerals such as earth and morrum by the company from government land in Tangi-Choudwar tehsil of Cuttack district.