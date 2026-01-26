Sand shouldn’t be sold over fixed MSP: Odisha Commerce Minister

MALKANGIRI: Commerce & Transport and Steel & Mines minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena on Saturday stressed enhancement of road safety, transport management and regulation of mining sector in Malkangiri district.

Chairing a review meeting with department officials at the Circuit House here during his visit to the district, the minister took stock of the entire transport scenario in the district, including the status of road accidents and enforcement of traffic rules.

Laying special emphasis on road safety, he directed officials concerned to intensify awareness campaigns on accident response and ensure timely assistance to victims.

He instructed officials to increase the number of authorised pollution checking centres across the district.

Reviewing the mining sector in the district, Jena instructed that regular inspections be carried out and directed the district administration to form a dedicated enforcement team comprising the tehsildar, mining officials and pollution control authorities for effective monitoring of mining operations.

“Sand should not be sold above the newly fixed minimum support price (MSP),” he said further warning of strict action against violators. He urged the departments to work in close coordination to ensure effective implementation of government directives.