SC bins Odisha’s plea against HC order on GIA for aided institutions

CUTTACK: The Supreme Court has dismissed the special leave petitions (SLPs) filed by Odisha government against the Orissa High Court’s order with regard to entitlement of employees working in different aided educational institutions to receive grant-in-aid as admissible under GIA Order, 1994.

The SLPs challenged the May 5, 2025 order of the Orissa High Court which had disposed of appeals in the light of the judgment so passed in a batch of cases on March 19, 2025.

In the January 23 order, the two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said, “We are not inclined to interfere with the impugned judgment(s) and order(s) of the High Court; hence, the special leave petitions are dismissed.”

Initially, on March 19, 2025, the Orissa High Court had ruled that unaided schools, girls’ schools or higher secondary schools and colleges cannot be deprived of getting the benefit of grant-in-aid under GIA Order, 1994, if their cases were recommended by the respective directorate prior to repealing of the GIA Order.