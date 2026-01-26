Three members of a family, including 15-year-old girl, killed over property in Keonjhar

KEONJHAR: Three members of a family, including a 15-year-old girl, were hacked to death by their relatives over what is believed to be a property dispute at Nialijharan village under Ghashipura police limits on Sunday evening.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra Soren (45), his wife Malati Soren (35), and their daughter Sasmita Soren (15). They were related to accused Ram Soren (52) and his brother Laxman Soren (45). Both families live in Nialijharan.

According to police, Ram and Laxman went to Jitendra’s house in the evening and attacked him with an axe. When Malati and Sasmita tried to intervene, they came under assault. All three died on the spot. Jitendra’s two other minor daughters managed to escape during the incident and were unharmed.

Hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police. The accused initially fled the scene. Ghashipura police reached the village, conducted an investigation, and detained three persons, including the two accused. Further investigation is underway, police said.