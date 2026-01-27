Odisha CM unveils ₹25,000 cr projects of Hindalco in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday unveiled three major projects of Hindalco Industries Ltd worth about ₹ 25,500 crore in Lapanga area of Sambalpur district.

The chief minister laid foundation stone for a ₹21,000-crore expansion of Hindalco’s aluminium smelter with an additional capacity of 3.6 lakh tonnes per annum while inaugurating commissioning of a 1.7 lakh tonnes per annum flat rolled products (FRP) and battery-grade aluminium foil manufacturing facility developed at an investment of ₹4,500 crore.

On the occasion, Managing Director of Hindalco Satish Pai announced fresh investments of ₹50,000 crore in the state.

Addressing a massive gathering, Majhi described the day as historic for Sambalpur district and the Lapanga region, stating that the area plays a vital role in Odisha’s economic growth.

Industrialisation, he said, would accelerate only when income levels improve, infrastructure is strengthened and local youth are upskilled and made industry-ready.

Referring to the newly inaugurated battery foil manufacturing unit, he said it would strengthen India’s self-reliance in battery manufacturing and support the rapid growth of the electric vehicle ecosystem.

He urged Hindalco to prioritise employment of local, industry-ready youth, assuring full government support for future expansion plans, and reiterated the government’s commitment to transparency in CSR implementation.

Majhi highlighted the Aditya Birla Group’s contribution to the country’s economic development and recalled the role of GD Birla in establishing industries during the freedom struggle. He said industrial proposals worth nearly ₹20 lakh crore are currently under consideration in Odisha and, if materialised, could generate employment for over 15 lakh youth.