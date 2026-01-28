BJD to discuss state farmers, jobs in Odisha in upcoming Parliament session

BHUBANESWAR: The BJD on Tuesday said the party has decided to raise a wide range of issues like farm distress, law and order concerns, unemployment and unresolved inter-state water disputes, during the upcoming budget session of the Parliament.

Speaking to mediapersons after an all-party meeting ahead of budget session in New Delhi, BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra said, “As directed by our party president Naveen Patnaik, two major issues will be taken up during this session. The first relates to farmers and their welfare and the second relates to law and order situation.”

The BJD has decided to highlight the paddy procurement crisis due to delays in opening mandis, irregular operations and unwarranted deduction of paddy, which have caused severe distress among farmers. Deteriorating law and order has become a concern for the people due to an increase in crimes against women, Dalits and minority communities. BJD MPs are expected to seek accountability from the Centre and demand stronger institutional support to ensure justice and social security.

Unemployment is another area of concern. Shrinking employment avenues, a slowdown in labour-intensive industries and absence of sustained industrial job creation is fuelling frustration among young people, Patra said. He said the party will also raise poor NH connectivity and inadequate railway infrastructure in backward, rural and tribal regions along with digital and mobile connectivity gaps in the state.

The regional party resolved to demand targeted budgetary interventions to bridge infrastructure gaps, accelerate highway and railway projects, expand digital and telecom coverage and strengthen banking networks in remote areas.