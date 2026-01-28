CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurates exhibition of CII Enterprise Odisha

ROURKELA: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated the 25th edition of CII Enterprise Odisha Exhibition 2026 at Sector 13 ground here on Tuesday.

Arriving in the steel city on a two-day visit, the chief minister went around the exhibition pavilions in the evening. In the expo, leading companies from across sectors are showcasing their capabilities, innovations and industrial growth stories. The evening was marked by a cultural programme and drone show displaying the rich cultural heritage, social life and industrial progress of western Odisha.

Deputy speaker and Talsara MLA BS Bhoi, Industries Minister Sampad Chandra Swain, RN Pali MLA DC Tanti, Rourkela MLA SP Nayak and additional chief secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma accompanied the chief minister.

After night halt, Majhi is scheduled to inaugurate and chair the plenary session of the Enterprise Odisha event at Mayfair World Cup Village in Chhend Colony on Wednesday. He would also inaugurate and lay foundation stones for development projects across western Odisha.

Later, the chief minister would participate in sectoral round table discussions and B2G meetings, reflecting the state government’s continued commitment to the development of western Odisha.

Organised by the Odisha unit of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with the state government, the exhibition will continue till January 30 with a strong focus on technology, sustainability, social infrastructure, energy, tourism and investment promotion.

This edition also aims to showcase Odisha as the ‘best place to do business, live and work’ while highlighting the potential of industrial hubs across the state beyond the established destinations.

Enterprise Odisha is a flagship industry platform aimed at showcasing the state’s industrial capabilities and investment opportunities.