Devise plan to check elephant deaths due to electrocution: Odisha Forest Minister

BHUBANESWAR: Amid rising elephant deaths due to electrocution, Forest, Environment and Climate Change minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia on Tuesday directed department officials to work out a plan in close coordination with the Energy department to prevent such fatalities.

Joining the DFO conference here on the day, the minister reviewed in detail the causes of elephant deaths in the state in the past few years, and instructed all divisional forest officers (DFOs) to closely monitor their movement and the working condition of the field squads to improve protection measures for the jumbos.

He highlighted the importance of addressing air quality issues in industrial areas such as Talcher, and called for focused plantation activities in districts like Balasore. The minister also directed officers to take stringent action against illegal quarrying and forest encroachments.

Expressing concern over the rising incidents of forest fires, Singhkhuntia cautioned the regional chief conservator of forests (RCCFs) and DFOs to remain alert and ensure adequate preventive measures against such disasters, especially in divisions where increased number of fire points have been detected in the recent years.

Regarding the ongoing forest fire season that commenced from January and will continue till June end, the minister emphasised the importance of effective coordination at the field level to deal with the situation. He also stressed on working closely with local communities and enhance their livelihood to reduce their forest dependence, and called for the need to realign departmental activities to address climate change, with a strong focus on sustainable livelihoods.