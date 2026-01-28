Farmers’ body calls 8-hour Odisha bandh on Wednesday, Opposition backs agitation

BHUBANESWAR: The Naba Nirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), backed by opposition Congress and BJD, is set to observe an eight-hour bandh across the state on Wednesday in protest against the alleged mismanagement in paddy procurement at mandis, collection of excessive fine under the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) and exploitation of farmers and citizens in the name of smart electricity meters.

NNKS national convenor Akshay Kumar said the bandh will start at 6 am and continue till 2 pm. Emergency services including healthcare and ambulance movement will continue as usual, while rail service will also not be disrupted during the bandh, he said.

“The bandh has been called to protect the interest of farmers and the common man. Thousands of quintals of paddy are lying dumped at mandis as farmers are not getting tokens for their sale. There is also large-scale katni-chhatni in the name of FAQ. However, the state government has turned a blind eye to the issues,” he alleged.

He said the bandh is also against the state government’s arbitrary PUCC rule. He further claimed that the Tata Power had been exploiting citizens and termed the state government’s silence on the matter concerning.

Announcing support to the bandh, OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das appealed all district Congress committees, workers and members of the party to extend support to the cause. The BJD also expressed its support, with spokesperson Lenin Mohanty terming it a step towards protecting the interests of the state’s farmers. Kumar said CPI, CPM and many outfits have extended their support to the bandh.