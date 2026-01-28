Four injured in crude bomb explosion at Odisha's Sundarpada

BHUBANESWAR: At least four persons were injured in a crude bomb explosion in Sundarpada area of the city on Tuesday.

Police said the incident took place at Azad Nagar area of Sundarpada within Airfield police limits while some people were trying to bind a crude bomb illegally on the rooftop of a rented house.

The injured, Shahnawaz Malik, his mother, his friend Amiya Ranjan Mallick and another female friend, were rushed to Capital Hospital in a critical condition. They were later shifted to a private hospital.

The Airfield police have launched an inquiry to ascertain the reason for which the crude bomb was being made. Police sources said multiple criminal cases are pending against Malik in Nayapalli, Maitri Vihar and Khandagiri police limits.

A scientific team has been sent to the spot for collection of evidence and other details. The injured persons will be interrogated, after their recovery, to find out details including involvement of others, if any, in making of the illegal bomb, police said.