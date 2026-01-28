Inclusion of tribals in mainstream development government’s mission: Odisha CM Majhi

He said that the fair in which 62 tribal communities are participating is not merely an entertainment event but a platform that narrates the story of tribal life, struggles and their deep bond with nature. He expressed confidence that this year’s business turnover would exceed last year’s figure of Rs 9 crore.

Majhi said that Odisha is a land of rich cultural diversity where tribal communities have lived in harmony with nature for centuries. Their lifestyle, traditions and values continue to guide society. Safeguarding the resources on which tribal livelihoods depend is the responsibility of his government.

The Adivasi Mela, which will continue till February 5, has 1,140 participants, including 325 tribal women from self-help groups. A total of 109 stalls have been set up, along with 10 tribal houses depicting traditional architecture, lifestyle and cultural practices.

The CM also released the research journal ‘Adivasi’, which focuses on the theme of ‘Tribal Health’. The book has been edited by Prof AB Ota.

Minister for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste Development Nityananda Gond highlighted various welfare schemes for tribal communities.