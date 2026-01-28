INTERVIEW | Odisha set to be leader in engineered products: Hindalco MD

Managing Director of Hindalco Industries Ltd Satish Pai, in a free-wheeling chat with Bijay Chaki, dwells on the company’s commitments in Odisha, the impact of restrictive US tariffs on the aluminium sector, and why nuclear energy is the way forward.

What do the new projects mean for Hindalco’s long-standing commitments in Odisha and in the larger context of the aluminium industry?

This is one of the company’s major investments in the country. The FRP coil and battery foil plants inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi are the next value-added step beyond primary aluminium, which is the ingot. You can make many more value-added products—whether it is foil, defence, or automotive components. Odisha is going to become a centre for engineered products and not just primary aluminium production. We are investing in value-added products that will help Odisha attract more MSMEs and ancillary industries. That is the big change.

The expansion of the Aditya Aluminium smelter plant at Lapanga is a major investment in the state.

Yes, the investment is more than Rs 20,000 crore. Our projects will add another 5,000 jobs, expanding opportunities for skilled employment. Indirectly, ancillary industries will also come up to provide support. For example, within the boundary of Aditya Aluminium, APAR Industries is manufacturing wires and cables, while Century Metal Recycling is producing recycled aluminium. Two more companies are coming up to manufacture conductor cables.

The state government is emphasising more employment opportunities through industrialisation. How do Hindalco’s plans aid that?

Our aluminium production is increasing, and the ancillary industries along our boundaries are also on the rise. The more aluminium we produce, the more we can supply to ancillaries. This leads to both indirect and direct job creation. Roughly, for every one direct job, about three indirect jobs are created.