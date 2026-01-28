Man ends life after daughter’s humiliation in kangaroo court

BHADRAK : A 55-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Sunday night after his daughter was humiliated and publicly assaulted by a kangaroo court over accusations of bootlegging at Chaddia village under Bansada police limits in Chandabali block.

Police identified the deceased as Lambodar Tarai. His daughter, 36-year-old Lakshmipriya, lodged a complaint with police on Monday alleging that her father consumed poison on January 25, unable to bear the continued harassment and public humiliation inflicted upon her.

“My father took the extreme step after he could not cope with the humiliation and torture I was subjected to,” Lakshmipriya alleged in her FIR. According to the complaint, tension escalated after members of local self-help groups allegedly assaulted Lakshmipriya, accusing her of selling illicit liquor in the area.

On December 24, a village meeting was convened during which it was collectively resolved that no one would be allowed to sell alcohol. The very next day, she was again accused of violating the decision and was reportedly dragged to the village square, where she was subjected to physical and mental torture.

In an act of illegal adjudication, the kangaroo court reportedly imposed a fine of `30,000 on her. Though she reportedly managed to pay `10,000, repeated demands were made for the remaining amount. She was allegedly abused using obscene language and continued to face public harassment.