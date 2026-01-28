Odisha farmer marked 'dead' in Aadhaar allowed to sell paddy after TNIE report

BARGARH: A 62-year-old farmer from Pipilipali village under Bijepur block, who was deprived of selling paddy during the ongoing kharif season after he was marked dead on Aadhaar records, finally received some relief on Tuesday as his son successfully sold his produce at the Budhapali procurement centre.

Tankadhar Giri, the farmer, had earlier obtained a token and reached Budapali mandi to sell 28.86 quintal of paddy. However, during the biometric verification process, the system erroneously showed his Aadhaar card status as ‘deceased’. Due to this technical error, Tankadhar was prevented from selling his produce.

The incident gained attention after The New Indian Express published a report highlighting Tankadhar’s plight. Subsequently, the administration acted swiftly and made alternative arrangements to facilitate the sale of paddy in the name of his son Krishna Kumar Giri. On Tuesday, Krishna was able to sell the paddy smoothly at Budapali mandi.

Expressing happiness, Tankadhar and his family thanked the administration, and extended special gratitude to a local scribe, Sushant Sahu, who helped him amplify his grievance across media platforms.

Krishna said, “We were tired of running from pillar to post to resolve the issue and had almost lost hope after the regional centre in Bhubaneswar informed us that the rectification would take 30 to 90 days. However, with the help of Sushant and the intervention of TNIE, we were able to sell our paddy. We feel relieved of a huge burden.”