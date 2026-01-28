Odisha school headmaster attacked with axe in broad daylight

BERHAMPUR: A school headmaster suffered grievous injuries after being allegedly attacked by masked miscreants in broad daylight at Kadambaguda village under Ambadola police limits in Rayagada district on Tuesday.

The victim is 54-year-old Santosh Kumar Behera, the headmaster of Kadambaguda upper primary school.

Police sources said after closure of the school in the afternoon, Santosh collected the keys from the peon and was on way out of the campus when two masked men suddenly arrived on the spot. Without any provocation, the miscreants attacked him with an axe in full public glare. The headmaster suffered serious injuries in the assault.

After the assailants fled, locals rushed Santosh to the nearby hospital. On receiving information, police reached the spot and started investigation.

IIC of Ambadola police station Kalpana Behera said the reason behind the murderous attack is yet to be established. However, police have identified the assailants on basis of the statements of locals present at the spot. Police have registered a case in connection with the incident and efforts are on to nab the two miscreants who are on the run. Further investigation is underway.

The victim has been admitted to the district headquarters hospital at Bhawanipatna in Kalahandi, the IIC added.