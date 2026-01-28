Robbers loot Rs 3 lakh from trader’s home in Odisha

JEYPORE: Three miscreants allegedly barged into the house of a businessman near NH-26 in Borigumma on Sunday night and decamped with cash worth Rs 3 lakh and a gold ring.

The robbery occurred around 10.30 pm at the residence of T Gurumurthy (60). Sources said the miscreants entered the house, brandished knives and threatened the businessman with dire consequences if an alarm was raised. Gurumurthy’s wife and son were present in the house at the time, but were asleep.

Gurumurthy later lodged a complaint with the police, stating that the miscreants threatened to kill his family. “A case was registered and a preliminary investigation has been initiated. The culprits will be nabbed soon,” said Borigumma SDPO Satyavrat Lenka.

Notably, a similar incident was reported a few days ago in the town when miscreants broke into the house of one Rajeshwari Padhi near Nabarangpur road and looted over four tolas of gold ornaments and cash worth Rs 2 lakh. Police are yet to make a breakthrough in the case.