Amid uneasy calm over relocation of local church, two platoons of police force deployed in Odisha village

UMERKOTE: Palpable tension continues to prevail at Kopena village in Nabarangpur’s Umerkote block even as the district administration has managed to break the impasse between Hindus and Christians over relocation of the local church.

A day after a peace committee was formed in the village, two platoons of police force have been deployed in Kopena to avert any untoward incident arising out of the communal discord.

Sources said a week ago, members of Hindu community in the village planned to conduct a seven-day Yajna and cultural programme on the premises of Mati Devi temple in Kopena in February. However, as a church is located just 150 metre from the temple, the Hindus held a meeting on Monday and decided that no Yajna can be performed unless the church is removed.

The same evening, members of the Christian community were asked to shift the church from the site. However, the Christians informed the local police about the matter and alleged that several meetings were being organised by the Hindu community to shift the church.

On receiving information, IICs of Umerkote, Jharigaon, Raighar and Dabugaon along with four platoons of police force reached the village and held discussion with the two warring communities. However, no resolution could be reached.