Farmers satisfied with govt welfare measures, asserts Odisha minister Patra as bandh falls flat

BHUBANESWAR : Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra said the cold response to the bandh called by Navnirman Krushak Sangathan on Wednesday reflected the citizens’ confidence in the state government.

Speaking to mediapersons, Patra said it clearly showed that people of the state, especially the farmers’ community, are with the government and its welfare-oriented policies. “The bandh failed as the government has fulfilled the commitments made in the election manifesto,” he asserted.

Highlighting the paddy procurement policy, he said farmers were satisfied as they are receiving Rs 3,100 per quintal of paddy, which, according to him, has significantly strengthened farm income.

Launching a sharp attack on the opposition parties, the minister accused them of attempting to mislead farmers by raising ‘baseless allegations’ over paddy procurement. “Opposition parties tried to create confusion by alleging mismanagement but farmers did not fall into their trap. They know these allegations are false and lack substance,” he said.

Dismissing allegations of farmers’ harassment due to non-lifting of paddy from mandis and katni-chhatni (deduction of paddy), the minister said over 37.91 lakh tonnes of paddy have been procured till January 27 (Tuesday) and around Rs 8,000 crore sent to the accounts of the farmers. In some districts, targeted procurement have been completed.

“Two more months are left for the paddy procurement to be over and the government will meet the target set for the current kharif marketing season,” he said.