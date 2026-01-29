Government nets investment intent of Rs 52K crore at Enterprise Odisha

ROURKELA: Twenty-two MoUs worth Rs 43,349 crore were signed and five investment intents were received as Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi chaired three important roundtables at the Enterprise Odisha 2026 here on Wednesday.

The chief minister joined roundtable discussions with the Rourkela Chamber of Commerce and Orissa Sponge Iron Manufacturing Association (OSIMA). He also held a special interaction with delegations from Ranchi and Raipur. The roundtables yielded total investment intents to the tune of Rs 52,026 crore with employment opportunities for 20,427 people.

The discussions with the investors from Ranchi and Raipur marked growing interest in the Raipur-Ranchi-Rourkela (RRR) Corridor and regional collaborations.

On the occasion, Majhi also inaugurated 11 industrial projects with an investment of Rs 5,708.00 crore, generating employment for 4,183 people. Nine projects worth Rs 3,176.00 crore were also grounded. These projects will create employment for 2,649 people and play a key role in providing momentum to the process of industrialisation in the region.

The CM also handed over the letter offering 1,447.927 acre of land at Kamakhyanagar to Vedanta Aluminium Ltd for its proposed 3 million tonne per annum (MTPA) aluminium smelter and 4,900 MW captive power plant project. Approved by the 41st High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), the project was put on fast-track by the government.

Inaugurating the 25th edition of Enterprise Odisha, Majhi said Western Odisha is no longer the ‘next frontier’ of growth.