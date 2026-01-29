Odisha building a future-ready and inclusive aviation ecosystem: Usha Padhee

BHUBANESWAR : Odisha’s focus on the aviation sector is not just on rhetoric but on building a comprehensive, future-ready aviation ecosystem where women have opportunities to enter, grow and lead, said principal secretary of Commerce and Transport Usha Padhee.

Speaking at a roundtable session on ‘Women in Aviation’ at Wings India-2026, Asia’s largest civil aviation event in Hyderabad on Wednesday, she said, “The flagship Building and Management of Aviation Assets and Network (B-MAAN) scheme, a Rs 4,182 crore initiative, is bringing all facets of aviation development, including airport modernisation, regional connectivity, cargo and logistics, emerging technologies like drones and e-VTOL aircraft and aviation skill development programmes for technicians and pilots under one umbrella.”

The department signed two MoUs to strengthen aviation training infrastructure. The agreement with Alchemist Aviation will facilitate the establishment of an FTO at Dandbose Airport in Mayurbhanj, with an annual training capacity of around 50 pilots. Another MoU with BonV Aero will enable setting up of a UAV (drone) training and testing centre at Rangeilunda Airstrip in Ganjam, making it the first such facility in the state.

Padhee said the state has targeted to have at least 15 fully operational airports by 2047. She highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen aviation training capacities by establishing Flying Training Organisations, UAV/Drone training centres and MRO facilities.